Your Tahoe Weekend: Welcome fall with fun Lake Tahoe events

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Scifi-Fantasy Con 2017

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts Scifi-Fantasy Con this weekend celebrating strong women of Scifi-Fantasy, Star Trek Continues & culture, and Myth & Cosplay categories.

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | 50 US Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1

Cost: Day pass: $12.50, Weekend ticket: $20, Friday night mixer: $50

Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com

2. Sound Bath Meditation with Gyöngyi

For Goodness Sake will host a sound meditation experience using Tibetan singing bowls and gongs to revitalize and renew the body, rejuvenate the mind, and find complete relaxation from within.

Where: For Goodness Sake | 10157 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, Sept. 29 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.goodnessake.org

3. Moondog Matinee

Reno-born band, Moondog Matinee, brings their rock and soul music to the Crystal Bay Club on Friday Night.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, Nev.

When: Friday, Sept. 29 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

4. Tahoe City Oktoberfest

Enjoy local craft beers, live music, and delicious food during Tahoe City's annual Oktoberfest fall celebration.

Where: Tahoe City Downtown

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Noon

Cost: $10 includes Oktoberfest stein and first beer.

Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org

5. Reebok Spartan Race World Championship

This weekend athletes from almost 50 countries will compete in a challenging and highly anticipated obstacle course at Squaw Valley. Pre-registration required to participate.

Where: Squaw Valley | 1750 Village East Road, Olympic Valley

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1

Cost: Registration costs vary.

Online: http://www.spartan.com

6. Painting Miniatures

Atelier will host a workshop teaching small format paintings using wet-into-wet, dry brushing, color changes, values, glazing, lost and found edges and negative painting techniques of small watercolor pieces.

Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 12-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $55

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

7. Lego Block Party

Design, build and construct your own Lego creations with the entire family at the South Lake Tahoe Library this weekend for hours of fun.

Where: South Lake Tahoe Library | 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.eldoradolibrary.org

8. Champagne Brunch

The Ritz-Carlton presents a seasonally focused brunch menu with chilled seafood, carving station, salads, cheese and charcuterie, breakfast and dessert options, including mimosas and Bloody Mary bar.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 | 11:30a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $69 adults; $19 kids age 3-12

Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com

9. Second Annual Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival

Homewood Mountain Resort brings another year of food, fun and brews along with discounted season passes and 3-packs to ring in the snow season.

Where: Homewood Mountain Resort | 5145 West Lake Blvd., Homewood

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 | 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free entry; $15 Beer Garden presale; $20 day-of

Online: http://www.skihomewood.com

10. Truckee Yoga Collective Grand Opening

Truckee Yoga Co. opens its doors, offering free classes for the first week of October for new guests to sample classes, instructors, and their new space.

Where: Truckee Yoga Collective | 10015 Palisades Drive, Suite 4, Truckee

When: Grand opening Sunday, Oct. 1

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.truckeeyogaco.com

