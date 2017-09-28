Your Tahoe Weekend: Welcome fall with fun Lake Tahoe events
September 28, 2017
Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Tahoe Weekend calendar? Email Reporter Cassandra Walker at cwalker@sierrasun.com.
1. Scifi-Fantasy Con 2017
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts Scifi-Fantasy Con this weekend celebrating strong women of Scifi-Fantasy, Star Trek Continues & culture, and Myth & Cosplay categories.
Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino | 50 US Hwy 50, Stateline, Nev.
When: Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1
Recommended Stories For You
Cost: Day pass: $12.50, Weekend ticket: $20, Friday night mixer: $50
Online: http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com
2. Sound Bath Meditation with Gyöngyi
For Goodness Sake will host a sound meditation experience using Tibetan singing bowls and gongs to revitalize and renew the body, rejuvenate the mind, and find complete relaxation from within.
Where: For Goodness Sake | 10157 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, Sept. 29 | 6:30-8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.goodnessake.org
3. Moondog Matinee
Reno-born band, Moondog Matinee, brings their rock and soul music to the Crystal Bay Club on Friday Night.
Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Red Room | 14 NV-28, Crystal Bay, Nev.
When: Friday, Sept. 29 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com
4. Tahoe City Oktoberfest
Enjoy local craft beers, live music, and delicious food during Tahoe City's annual Oktoberfest fall celebration.
Where: Tahoe City Downtown
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Noon
Cost: $10 includes Oktoberfest stein and first beer.
Online: http://www.visittahoecity.org
5. Reebok Spartan Race World Championship
This weekend athletes from almost 50 countries will compete in a challenging and highly anticipated obstacle course at Squaw Valley. Pre-registration required to participate.
Where: Squaw Valley | 1750 Village East Road, Olympic Valley
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 1
Cost: Registration costs vary.
Online: http://www.spartan.com
6. Painting Miniatures
Atelier will host a workshop teaching small format paintings using wet-into-wet, dry brushing, color changes, values, glazing, lost and found edges and negative painting techniques of small watercolor pieces.
Where: Atelier Truckee | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 12-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $55
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
7. Lego Block Party
Design, build and construct your own Lego creations with the entire family at the South Lake Tahoe Library this weekend for hours of fun.
Where: South Lake Tahoe Library | 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd., South Lake Tahoe
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.eldoradolibrary.org
8. Champagne Brunch
The Ritz-Carlton presents a seasonally focused brunch menu with chilled seafood, carving station, salads, cheese and charcuterie, breakfast and dessert options, including mimosas and Bloody Mary bar.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe | 13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee
When: Sunday, Oct. 1 | 11:30a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $69 adults; $19 kids age 3-12
Online: http://www.ritzcarlton.com
9. Second Annual Craft Beer & Food Truck Festival
Homewood Mountain Resort brings another year of food, fun and brews along with discounted season passes and 3-packs to ring in the snow season.
Where: Homewood Mountain Resort | 5145 West Lake Blvd., Homewood
When: Sunday, Oct. 1 | 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free entry; $15 Beer Garden presale; $20 day-of
Online: http://www.skihomewood.com
10. Truckee Yoga Collective Grand Opening
Truckee Yoga Co. opens its doors, offering free classes for the first week of October for new guests to sample classes, instructors, and their new space.
Where: Truckee Yoga Collective | 10015 Palisades Drive, Suite 4, Truckee
When: Grand opening Sunday, Oct. 1
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.truckeeyogaco.com
Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: The Arts
Trending Sitewide
- San Francisco man stabs friend in Lake Tahoe, gets 5-year prison sentence
- Burger and Brew Contest begins in Tahoe-Truckee
- Kirkwood Mountain Resort fined nearly $755K over wetlands contamination
- One person killed in 16-vehicle crash Thursday on I-80
- Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees to address Parasol proposal at Sept. 26 meeting