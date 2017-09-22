Thunder From Down Under returns to Harrah’s Lake Tahoe for two nights

What: Thunder From Down Under

IF YOU GO …

If you happen to be on Tahoe’s South Shore for a girls-only weekend, look no further than Harrah’s Lake Tahoe when planning your schedule: Australia’s Thunder From Down Under takes the stage for two nights.

“The perfect Girls’ Night Outback! Australia’s hottest export — Thunder From Down Under — hits an intimate…stage every night of the week showing off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that you won’t be able to resist,” states the Thunder From Down Under website.

The men will entertain audiences on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23.

“Each sexy performer embodies a different female fantasy and brings it to life, turning your wildest dreams into reality. This isn’t the type of show you just sit and watch — Thunder is a fully interactive experience,” continues the site.

Tickets for the performances start at $28, plus tax and fees, and are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Thunder From Down Under shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Learn more about Thunder From Down Under online at http://www.thunderfromdownunder.com or on Facebook (@ThunderVegas).

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 15 U.S. 50 in Stateline. The venue next welcomes Dave Mason on Sunday, Oct. 1. — Lake Tahoe Action