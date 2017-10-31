Haunted tours in downtown Truckee offer history and ghost tales (video)

The Historical Haunted Tour in downtown Truckee began at Moody’s and led people on a guided ghost tour through some of the town’s oldest buildings. The sold-out event took place on Thursday, Oct. 19, and Friday, Oct. 20.

“This is the Richardson House, built in 1887 by Warren Richardson. They (the Richardson brothers) became famous for their peculiar feats of ingenuity,” our tour guide said. “Today, patrons of this establishment say that the ghost of Maggie Richardson roams the halls in search of her son, who may have succumbed to the Spanish flu of 1918.”

Video courtesy of Cayman Levonian

The Richardson House is one of six stops along the tour. Each location includes actors who depict a historical event from Truckee’s past. The stops aren’t all gore and ghosts, though. There’s plenty of humor sprinkled in.

Emily Kaiser / Sierra Sun



Besides being an educational experience, the tour is a fundraiser for Trails and Vistas, an annual art hike for third-grade children.