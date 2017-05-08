Truckee High to present ‘South Pacific’ | SierraSun.com

This year, the THS Drama Club presents the famous Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific."

Complete with popular tunes, such as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," the production is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

This year, a live student orchestra will accompany the performance as well. Great music, dancing, and vocals make this show a must-see.

Aside from the entertainment value, this musical is especially poignant. In a unanimous vote, the Drama Club voted to dedicate the show to late Coach Bob Shaffer. He is best known for his legendary career as head coach of Truckee Football, but he may have had an acting talent just waiting to emerge.

Last month, only days before the tragic automobile accident that took his life, Coach Shaffer was approached with the idea of playing "Coach Calhoun" in next year's presentation of Grease.

He said he would love to do it; and, with a twinkle in his eye, added, "I can still do a back flip if they want me to!" His wife, Lisa Shaffer, admitted he had always wanted to perform. The cast hopes to make him proud with this performance.

Show times are the first three weekends in May (May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20). Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., and there will be two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on May 7 and May 14.

Tickets are on sale now at the new Rec Center, THS library and at the door. Adults $15 / students and seniors (age 65+) $10.