Truckee’s Wine, Walk & Shop event introduced visitors to local boutiques and famed culinary offerings

The highly acclaimed Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop event hit the streets of Brickelltown District last weekend bringing lovers of wine, fun, and camaraderie on a warm fall day.

A total of 29 restaurants and retailers participated in the Oct. 7 event. Guests were able to redeem tickets for bites of locally prepared food.

Families and friends could be seen smiling, walking hand-in-hand, planning their attack for the next location on their hit list and excitedly explaining which wines they preferred best.

"This is really fun, I've never been able to come to the Wine, Walk & Shop before when we've been in town because I wasn't 21 yet," said Chrissy Domingo, a wine walk first-timer who was excitedly celebrating with her family.

"Well we're really excited about this stop," she said of the station at California 89, which featured bites from the Little Truckee Ice Creamery.

"The Olive Oil shop was amazing too, they just handed me this delicious sample," her family member added.

Apart from the refreshing ice cream and sorbet, guests sampled crab crostini and tenderloin, nachos, pulled pork sliders, crab cakes, even sushi, among other delectable treats.

"It's been an awesome event, people are out here having fun, and could it be any more beautiful?," said Mountain Freak co-owner Brian Holiday.

He offered guests a tour of the shop, which includes awesome apparel, pottery and art pieces crafted locally, as well as treatment rooms for massage and bodywork.

Holiday explained how important events, such as the walk and shop event, are to local business owners.

It allows the community an opportunity to visit local shops for the first time and sample some of the delicious dishes awaiting them in downtown Truckee, all while celebrating great wines.

Over the past 14 years the Downtown Truckee Wine, Walk & Shop has donated more than $26,000 to local nonprofit organizations, including Tahoe Food Hub, Tahoe Safe Alliance, Girls on the Run, The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, and Sierra Senior Services.

This year the event benefitted Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe.

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.