Wine among the pines: Sierra Vintner’s Wine Trail showcases Nevada County wineries | SierraSun.com

Wine enthusiasts were able to tour some of the area’s most beautiful wineries while tasting some of their award winning creations during Saturday’s Sierra Vintner’s Wine Trail.

This was the second of three winery tours for 2017, with each tour highlighting some of the 25 other Sierra Vintner’s wineries.

Folks had their choice of nine total wineries on the tour including Bear River Winery, Bonitata Boutique Winery, Fawnridge Winery, Lone Buffalo, Vineyards, Mt. Vernon Vineyard and Winery, Naggiar Vineyards, Sierra Knolls Winery and Vina Castellano Winery.

Each location poured from their selections and many featured live music and food.

Vina Castellano’s ‘cave’ tasting room compliment’s the rustic charm of their Spanish heritage wine, while Fawnridge Winery’s full band and fresh art kept folks entertained while owners Stewart and Stephanie Perry kept the wine pouring.

The next and final Wine Trail of 2017 is scheduled for Sept. 23.

For more information visit, http://www.sierravintners.com.