Your Tahoe Weekend | SierraSun.com

Below are the Sierra Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend at Truckee and Lake Tahoe.

1. Artist Reception with Sara Smith

Riverside Studios will feature Sara Smith for this month's First Friday artist showcase. Smith's work is influenced by science, nature, human and animal social systems in a collection depicting a mother and bear cub.

When: Friday, May 5 | 5-8 p.m.

Where: Riverside Studios

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.riversidestudios.com

2. South Pacific

Truckee High School drama club presents the famous Roger & Hammerstein musical South Pacific set in WWII. Guests will enjoy a raffle, silent auction and concessions at the show.

When: Friday, May 5 & Saturday, May 6 | 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7 | 2 p.m.

Where: Truckee High School Theater

Cost: Adults: $15; Students & Seniors: $10

Online: http://www.ttusd.org/truckeehigh

3. Hacienda de la Sierra

Celebrate the 31st Cinco de Mayo Bash at Hacienda de la Sierra in Incline Village, serving up great Mexican food and a fun night of dancing, live music, competitions, prize giveaways and more.

When: Friday, May 5 | 4 p.m.

Where: Hacienda de la Sierra

Cost: Free entertainment

Online: http://www.haciendatahoe.com

4. A Day of Practice and Discussion

Explore mindfulness-based stress reduction with facilitators Jackie Griffin and Katie Merino Townsend practicing gentle movement, walking and sitting with guided meditation.

When: Saturday, May 6 | 9 a.m.

Where: For Goodness Sake

Cost: Free, pre-registration required

Online: http://www.goodnesssake.org

5. 27th annual Cushing Crossing

The long-anticipated event hits this weekend at Squaw Valley featuring a celebrity judge panel for the over-the-top pond skimming spectacular.

When: Saturday, May 6 | 1 p.m.

Where: Squaw Valley

Cost: Free on-mountain event

Online: http://www.squawalpine.com

6. Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Show

A must-see event presenting Pink Floyd's music through 50,000 watts of concert quality sound set to cutting-edge laser and lighting effects.

When: Saturday, May 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Harrah's Lake Tahoe South shore Room

Cost: $23 – $31

Online: http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe

7. An Evening with Sierra Hull

The Crystal Bay Casino will set the stage for Sierra Hull to serenade a seated crowd with her mandolin and unique, beautiful sound. An after-party is to follow with Royal Jelly Jive.

When: Saturday, May 6| 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Bay Club Crown Room

Cost: $20 plus ticket fees

Online: http://www.crystalbaycasino.com

8. Convergence: Truckee Dance Factory Showcase

Truckee Dance Factory is holding their first showcase with exciting, energetic performances by pre-professional companies: Quality Control, Inspire, and Floor Mechanix.

When: Sunday, May 7 | 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Olympic Valley Lodge

Cost: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

Online: http://www.truckeedancefactory.com

9. A Day of Healing Arts Fundraiser

Join in a day of fun events, including yoga, aerial fabrics, and budokon as a fundraiser for the performing arts. Chair massage, sauna and wax sessions are available in addition to local artisans.

When: Sunday, May 7 | 9a.m – 6 p.m.

Where: Tahoe Flow Arts Studio

Cost: Free entertainment

Online: http://www.tahoeflowartsstudio.com

10. Community Benefit and Wine Tasting

Join in the elegant wine event with over $50,000 in goods and services offered along with delicious varietals and appetizers. Proceeds benefit local youth and social service programs.

When: Sunday, May 7 | 11a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

Cost: $35 in advance; $40 at the door

Online: http://www.kiwanisnlt.org

