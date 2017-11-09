Cannabis grower equipment being sold in Nevada auction

Thomas Hayward is hoping pot's popularity is creating demand for equipment used for growing pot. Thomas Hayward Auctioneers is conducting the first auction of cannabis horticulture equipment since the state's legalization of weed in July.

"A local licensed cannabis growing operation and dispensary has retained us to sell a grow facility of equipment in an online auction, which will end at 4:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Many will note the significance of the ending time. We wanted to make the ending time easy to remember," said Hayward.

Nevada's legal dispensaries sold $27.1 million worth of marijuana in July, producing $10.2 million in tax revenues for the state, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

"The Department of Taxation projects the state will generate nearly $120 million from taxes from marijuana over the next two years, so it's already becoming a huge, lucrative business. Obviously, that will translate into a higher demand for hydroponics farming and gardening systems, as well as related equipment for growing it. Of course, horticulture equipment is also usable for sustainable hydroponic greenhouse gardening as well," said Hayward.

The auction includes high-intensity lights, hydroponic lights, fans, bins, water, air pumps, power cables, racks, X-buckets, hoses, spray handles, sprayers and carbon filters.

"Many of the items are new and have never been used," Hayward added.

A complete list is being published at http://www.ThomasHaywardAuctioneers.com. Those seeking additional information may call 888-255-7633, he said.