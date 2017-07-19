15,500-acre Mariposa County fire pushes smoke into Tahoe Basin (VIDEO) | SierraSun.com

Smoke from a 15,500-acre fire in Mariposa County, California is blowing smoking into the Tahoe Basin, according to the National Weather Service Reno.

The blaze, called the Detwiler Fire, was just five percent contained as of Tuesday morning, July 18, and threatens 300 structures as it burns 2 miles east of Lake McClure. The fire broke out on Sunday, July 16, around 4 p.m.