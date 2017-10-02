Update: At least 58 killed; 515 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting

At least 58 people were killed in Las Vegas on Sunday night, Oct. 1, when a man opened fire on country music concertgoers from a nearby hotel, authorities said.

The shooter, who has been identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, owned a home at the Somersett residential development in Reno, Nev., which is about a 30-minute drive east of Truckee, Calif.

The shooting occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shortly after 10 p.m. About 22,000 people were in attendance at the time of the mass shooting, which was the deadliest in U.S. history.

Paddock took aim from a Mandalay Bay hotel room, in which he had been a guest. His body was later found in the room, which was located on the 32nd floor of the hotel across the street from the festival site. A number of rifles were also found in the room.

“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo at a news conference.

About 406 other people were transported to area hospitals as a result of the shooting. Among the dead, was an unidentified Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer, who was off-duty at the time.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of this attack. Throughout the early morning hours, I have been on scene, in close contact with local, state and federal authorities,” said Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt in a statement.

“Sheriff Lombardo, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, other local law enforcement and all of our first responders have performed heroically, despite facing such a horrific and tragic act of violence. We all remain deeply grateful for their service.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval echoed those sentiments on Monday, Oct. 2.

“My heart and prayers go (to) the victims and their families and friends who were brutally killed and injured by a shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence,” said Sandoval in a statement.

“This tragic and vicious attack on innocent people has claimed the lives of our fellow Americans and devastated hundreds of others who were simply enjoying a country music festival. I will be in Las Vegas this morning to meet with law enforcement, first responders and to console the victims and their families and friends.

“I ask that everyone take a moment to keep the people affected by this horrific tragedy in their thoughts and prayers.”

The shooting, which lasted for at least 10 minutes, interrupted the concert performance of country music star Jason Aldean. He was listed as the closing act of the festival.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” said Aldean in a social media post

