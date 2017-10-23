7 Reno Midtown sites acquired in $17 million deal

The ongoing evolution of Reno’s Midtown business district has taken a big leap forward.

Seven key properties in the area south of the Truckee River have been sold to two prominent area developers, Tolles Development Company and Marmot Properties.

The deal with the sellers, Bernie and Tim Carter and Tom Johnson, encompasses more than 72,000 square feet and is estimated at about $17 million.

“Midtown has evolved into a unique ecosystem where small business, eateries, street art and nightlife flourish,” Par Tolles of Tolles Development said in a statement. “We’re dedicated to upholding the integrity and heritage of this Reno landmark.”

Among the properties acquired:

Six Seven Seven South, at 677 S. Virginia St. Built in 1915 and recently renovated, its tenants include Finbomb Sushi Burritos, Never Ender Clothing and Culture Clothing.

Recommended Stories For You