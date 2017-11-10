 9,025 NV Energy customers in Incline Village lost power Thursday | SierraSun.com

A power outage on Thursday, Nov. 9, left residents and businesses of Incline Village in the dark.

According to NV Energy, 9,025 customers were without power for six hours.

The power outage occurred because of a damaged structure.

