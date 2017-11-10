9,025 NV Energy customers in Incline Village lost power Thursday
November 10, 2017
A power outage on Thursday, Nov. 9, left residents and businesses of Incline Village in the dark.
According to NV Energy, 9,025 customers were without power for six hours.
The power outage occurred because of a damaged structure.
Damage to a structure has caused a major outage in Incline Village. Crews are on the scene working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We appreciate your patience. Please visit https://t.co/RxnWI5m1Hc for updates.
— NV Energy (@NVEnergy) November 10, 2017