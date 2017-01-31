Across California and Nevada, Interstate 80 closures continue | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Caltrans announced Tuesday afternoon that Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions for two hours Tuesday night to allow for the repair of transmission lines damaged in a mudslide that occurred west of the Donner Lake Interchange earlier this month.

The two-hour closure will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 1 a.m. Wednesday. Westbound I-80 will be closed from Donner Park Road to the Donner Lake Interchange. Eastbound I-80 will be closed at Donner Summit, exit 176, and will reopen at exit 184.

Detours are planned for regular motorists, though trucks are being turned. The announcement from Caltrans said trucks coming from Reno are encouraged wait until the road reopens. Trucks coming from Sacramento are encouraged to wait at the Auburn Fairgrounds or the Gold Run Rest Area.

Meanwhile, across the state line, the Nevada Department of Transportation has also been busy making its own repairs to I-80.

Video courtesy of Nevada Department of Transportation.

Crews worked through the weekend and early this week to repair pothole damage from the recent storms. Construction is expected to continue on Wednesday, according to a statement from NDOT.

Motorists heading west from Reno should expect delays between Verdi and the state line from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will intermittently be reduced to one lane during that time.

