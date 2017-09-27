Afroman launches Palmdale Purp at NuLeaf Tahoe’s dispensary

A famous face visited NuLeaf Tahoe in Incline Village on Monday, and now we know why… because he’s selling stuff to get high.

Afroman, best known for his song about smoking up, visited Nu Leaf Dispensary on Sept. 25 to launch his new cannabis strain, Palmdale Purp.

Join us for a special AFROMAN meet & greet for the launch of his new strain Pomdale Purp on September 25! 😎🌱 ____________________ #PomdalePurp #InclineVillage #Tahoe #Dispensary #Weed #Dispensary A post shared by NuLeaf Lake Tahoe Dispensary (@nuleaftahoe) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

The rapper also brought copies of Tahoe Cannabis and signed autographs for fans.

According to one7 communications, “For three hours, Afroman – dressed in a silk suit accessorized by gold chains, gold rings and a walking cane made from a snake.”