Afroman launches Palmdale Purp at NuLeaf Tahoe’s dispensary
September 27, 2017
A famous face visited NuLeaf Tahoe in Incline Village on Monday, and now we know why… because he’s selling stuff to get high.
Afroman, best known for his song about smoking up, visited Nu Leaf Dispensary on Sept. 25 to launch his new cannabis strain, Palmdale Purp.
The rapper also brought copies of Tahoe Cannabis and signed autographs for fans.
According to one7 communications, “For three hours, Afroman – dressed in a silk suit accessorized by gold chains, gold rings and a walking cane made from a snake.”