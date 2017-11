Alibi Ale Works in downtown Truckee is hosting a daylong fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 12, for Northern California fire victims.

More than a dozen bands are scheduled to play throughout the day with a live DJ taking over during breaks.

The goal is to raise $10,000. A donation is required at the door. Beer is half-price all day.

Alibi Ale Works is located at 10069 Bridge St., Truckee.