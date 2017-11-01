Alleged booze bandit steals $15K in high-end wine from Raley’s in Incline Village

A man allegedly made off with more than $15,000 in high-end wine from Raley’s supermarket in Incline Village on Monday, Oct. 23, authorities said.

The incident happened sometime between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. The suspect, described as a 6-foot tall, 180-pound white male, entered the store and then proceeded to fill up a shopping cart with wine, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a report released on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

His haul included 23 bottles of Caymus 2013 Special Select Cabernet, which was valued at $165.70 per bottle. He also stole 2 bottles of Stag’s Leap 2014 SLV Cabernet, which was valued at $157.13 per bottle.

The suspect also took an unspecified number of Joseph Phelps 2012 Insignia red wine bottles, which was valued at $239.99 each. All told, the man got away with 55 bottles of wine.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff office’s detective division at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.