Amgen Tour of California cycling races returning to South Lake Tahoe

The 13th annual Amgen Tour of California is returning to South Lake Tahoe in 2018 while the women’s race will visit the community for a fourth straight year.

Stage 6 of the men’s race, which starts in Folsom, and Stage 2 of the women’s race each will finish Friday, May 18, at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Both bicycle stage races finish Saturday, May 19, in Sacramento.

Some of the best cyclists in the world will traverse 600-plus miles of highways and back roads during seven stages of the men’s race that starts May 13 in Long Beach and ends at the state capitol. It will be the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north.

Stage 2 starts in Ventura and ends in Santa Barbara County. Stage 3 begins in King City and finishes in Monterey County. Stage 4 is a time trial in San Jose. Stage 5 goes from Stockton to Elk Grove.

The Amgen Tour of California Women's Race will run concurrently May 17-19, covering upward of 150 miles over three stages. This is the fourth straight year at least one stage of the women's race will take place Tahoe.

