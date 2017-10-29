Angel Acosta-Gasca identified as Gardnerville man killed in Red Lake wreck

Gardnerville resident Angel Acosta-Gasca was identified as the man killed in a collision off Red Lakes Road in Alpine County on Oct. 16.

Alpine County authorities released Acosta-Gasca’s name on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Red Lake Curve just west of Hope Valley.

Acosta-Gasca was eastbound in a Toyota Highlander when for some reason he crossed into the path of an oncoming Freightliner truck.

The two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

California Route 88 was closed until just past noon as both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.