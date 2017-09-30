Annual Nevada County book sale supporting United Way of Nevada County starts Oct. 2

There are over 5,000 books filling boxes and weighing down tables in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, waiting for the county’s annual book sale to begin.

The sale, which raises money for the United Way of Nevada County, starts Monday and lasts through Oct. 27. People can browse through the book sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday each week until it ends.

The sale is held in the lobby of the 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, administrative center.

“We have so many employees who participate, either by saving books all year especially for the book sale, by buying a new treasure to read, or by volunteering lunch and break time to help sort books and set up the sale itself that I know they appreciate the benefits United Way provides to our local community,” said Lelia Loomis, a county employee who’s organized the annual sale since 2012, in an email.

The sale includes books on history, travel and for children, along with novels, reference, self-help and religious writings. Prices are between 50 cents and $2. People can pay using cash or checks.

The sale raised over $5,000 last year. Loomis said she wants this year’s sale to at least reach and hopefully exceed that amount.

People can donate books in the lobby of the county government building. Signs direct people where they should leave their donations. Those with several boxes of books can call Loomis at 530-265-1498.

Proceeds from the book sale help local agencies, including Community Beyond Violence, the Food Bank of Nevada County, FREED, Gold Country Community Services, Inc., Hospice of the Foothills, Hospitality House, Interfaith Food Ministry, KARE Crisis Nursery, Nevada County Habitat for Humanity, Partners in English Language Learning, Sierra Foothills AIDS Foundation, Sierra Forever Families, Sierra Nevada Children’s Services, Sierra Senior Services and Tahoe Safe Alliance.