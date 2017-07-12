Arrest made in traffic death of Bob Shaffer, legendary Truckee High School football coach | SierraSun.com

Arrest made in traffic death of Bob Shaffer, legendary Truckee High School football coach
July 12, 2017
The April death of legendary Truckee High School football coach Bob Shaffer has resulted this week in the arrest of a Sacramento man on a vehicular manslaughter charge, authorities said.
David Slaughter, 55, was booked Tuesday night, July 11, in the Nevada County Jail in connection with the April 1 death of Shaffer. Held Wednesday, July 12, on $125,000 in bond, Slaughter is scheduled for a video arraignment at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, prosecutors said.
Slaughter's arrest stems from a Highway 89 wreck in Sierra County, south of Cold Creek Campground.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Shaffer, 64, was driving northbound in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when the collision happened. Slaughter, driving southbound in a 1989 Ford F250, crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with Shaffer's vehicle.
Authorities said they pronounced Shaffer dead on scene. His wife and son had minor to moderate injuries. Slaughter was life-flighted to a hospital.