Arrest made in traffic death of Bob Shaffer, legendary Truckee High School football coach | SierraSun.com

The April death of legendary Truckee High School football coach Bob Shaffer has resulted this week in the arrest of a Sacramento man on a vehicular manslaughter charge, authorities said.

David Slaughter, 55, was booked Tuesday night, July 11, in the Nevada County Jail in connection with the April 1 death of Shaffer. Held Wednesday, July 12, on $125,000 in bond, Slaughter is scheduled for a video arraignment at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, prosecutors said.

Slaughter's arrest stems from a Highway 89 wreck in Sierra County, south of Cold Creek Campground.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Shaffer, 64, was driving northbound in a 2006 Toyota Corolla when the collision happened. Slaughter, driving southbound in a 1989 Ford F250, crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with Shaffer's vehicle.

Authorities said they pronounced Shaffer dead on scene. His wife and son had minor to moderate injuries. Slaughter was life-flighted to a hospital.