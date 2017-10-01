Attorney General Adam Laxalt kicks off tour of Nevada on Oct. 2

Attorney General Adam Laxalt kicks off a weeklong tour of Nevada on Monday, Oct. 2, with political observers predicting he will announce his candidacy for governor.

Laxalt’s political team declined to say whether there would be an announcement. But he is planning to tour all 17 Nevada counties over the week beginning with a 10 a.m. press conference in Las Vegas followed by an event at Peterbilt in Sparks.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, he tours the Interstate 80 corridor stopping in Elko, Winnemucca and Lovelock before finishing the day in Fallon. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, he will be in Austin, Eureka and Ely followed by Caliente, Boulder City and Goldfield on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The tour lands in Tonopah on Friday, Oct. 6, followed by Hawthorne, Yerington and Gardnerville. Saturday, Oct. 7, Laxalt will visit Pahrump then wrap up the tour in Virginia City on Monday, Oct. 9.

Laxalt has been raising money practically since he was sworn in as Attorney General nearly three years ago. As of January, he reported $1.18 million in contributions to the Secretary of State’s office. The next report isn’t due until this coming January.

If he enters the race as expected, Laxalt already has a primary opponent in State Treasurer Dan Schwartz, who announced a run last month.

On the Democratic side, Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak has announced he will run.