Attorneys set court dates in Nevada County murder case

Attorneys in the murder case of Jason Schuller rescheduled upcoming court appearances on Monday, Oct. 23, in anticipation of a doctor’s evaluation of the defendant.

Schuller, who didn’t appear Monday in Nevada County Superior Court, is next scheduled for a Nov. 3 pretrial status hearing. That will be followed by a Nov. 17 trial readiness hearing.

Schuller’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 28.

Attorneys at the Nov. 3 hearing are expected to examine a doctor’s report. The report stems from Schuller’s claim earlier this month that he was insane at the time of the March 2016 shooting death of William Tackett.

Attorneys should have filed all motions in the case by Nov. 17, when they’re expected to tell the judge they’re ready for trial.

Authorities claim that Schuller, 36, shot the 67-year-old Tackett before setting his body on fire. Schuller then fled from police, leading officers on a chase that ended in Sacramento.