Authorities ID armed man killed in deputy-involved shooting near Tahoe | SierraSun.com

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Law enforcement has identified a man who took a hostage at gunpoint before being shot and killed by Placer County sheriff deputies near Squaw Valley early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office, in a post on its Facebook page Monday, identified the man as Jose Gonzales Lera, a 27-year-old man from Lakewood, Colo.

The sheriff’s office stated that the investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Lera led authorities on a chase early Friday morning before the vehicle he was driving was disabled by spike strips on Highway 89 between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadow ski resorts, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

He then exited the vehicle holding a female passenger hostage at gunpoint, and started walking toward a residential driveway — pointing his gun at deputies and passing vehicles as law enforcement attempted to negotiate with him.

“Fearing for the safety and lives of the hostage and the people inside the home where he was headed, deputies shot the suspect,” a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office stated on Friday.

Lera was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.