Authorities identify person of interest in Stateline homicide

Authorities have identified a person of interest in a homicide that occurred earlier this month at a Stateline casino.

Law enforcement is searching for Jose DeJesus Rodriguez Quezada in relation to the death of Kevin Leroy Edwards, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Oct. 23.

Edwards, 56, was found dead inside a room at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Oct. 3. The subsequent investigation determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Authorities say they believe Quezada, 44, has recently been traveling in Northern Nevada, specifically in Reno, Carson, Tahoe and Lyon County. Edwards' vehicle was stolen and eventually found abandoned in Wadsworth, Nevada — approximately 88 miles from Stateline.

Quezada is known to frequent areas surrounding homeless shelters, trucks stops and similar areas, and is known to associate with the transgender community, according to the sheriff's office.

Quezada should be considered armed and dangerous.

Recommended Stories For You

A reward is being offered to anyone with information on the Quezada's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909.