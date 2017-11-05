Authorities investigating alleged homicide in Kings Beach on Tahoe’s North Shore
November 5, 2017
An alleged homicide occurred on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4, in Kings Beach on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Law enforcement received a report of gunshots in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Deputies discovered a man and woman, who had each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and there are no outstanding suspects. The sheriff's office is withholding the names of the deceased until family members are notified.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office says.