Bear cub recovering after hit-and-run at Lake Tahoe | SierraSun.com

A young bear cub is recovering after being hit by a car on Tahoe’s West Shore on July 4.

The 4-month-old female bear cub was first spotted south of D. L. Bliss State Park on California Route 89 around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc., which responded to the scene after receiving permission from California Fish and Wildlife.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop or call authorities.

The unconscious cub was apparently on the side of the road surrounded by her mother and another cub, said Cheryl Millham, founder and executive director of Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC). When state park rangers arrived on scene, the mother and her other cub left.

A doctor was able to clean up the cub and stitch up two lacerations on her right rear leg.

“She’s been through a lot,” Millham said of the young cub, who has since been named Bliss.

Since the chaos on July 4, things have turned for the better. Bliss is starting to get to know the other three cubs housed at LTWC, a nonprofit that rehabilitates and releases orphaned and injured animals.

“I imagine it will take another two days for her to become friends [with the other bears],” Millham said.

Bliss will remain with LTWC until she is grown, at which point she’ll be released into the wild during the winter like bear cubs before her.

“Things are definitely looking up,” Millham added.