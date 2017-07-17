Brenda Fire at Washoe Lake 100 percent contained | SierraSun.com

The Brenda Fire at Washoe Lake burned 632 acres and is 100 percent contained, the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center website reported Saturday, July 17.

Located on the east side of Washoe Valley, off Eastlake Road, just southeast of Little Washoe Lake, the fire didn’t grow overnight, according to SFIDC. All aviation resources were released and all evacuations and closures were lifted. BLM has assumed command of the fire and the fire was in mop up operation late Saturday afternoon.

The Nevada National Guard used two Blackhawk helicopters on Friday, July 14, to douse the wildfire.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported the helicopters are capable of picking up 650 gallons of water in a single pass.

They filled at Washoe Lake and made the short flight to the fire repeatedly throughout the late afternoon and into early evening. Firefighters also used fixed wing aircraft.

About 250-300 personnel worked on the fire overnight Friday into Saturday.