Brush fire closes westbound I-80 near Farad Exit | SierraSun.com

A westbound stretch of Interstate 80 has been shut down east of the Farad Exit because of a brush fire on Monday afternoon, July 10, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fire is located about 14 miles east of Truckee. Eastbound I-80 is open.

“Looks like it started near the roadside,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Pete Mann at 2:35 p.m. on Monday.

He added that the fire was working its way up an adjacent hill, and a California Department of Transportation crew was working to open up a westbound lane.

