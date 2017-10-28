$25 million makeover at Nugget Casino Resort

For longtime employees like Randy Kennedy, the interior of the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks now looks dramatically different.

That’s because the Nugget’s new owner, Marnell Gaming, lead by Anthony Marnell III, has undertaken an aggressive $25 million makeover of the iconic Sparks property that dates to the 1950s.

Kennedy, who serves as director of marketing communications for the Nugget and has worked at the property continuously since 2001, said the new owners wanted to put their own stamp on the property without completely erasing semblances of its rich history, mostly under longtime former owner John Ascuaga.

“The thing that attracted Marnell to the Nugget is that it has really good bones,” Kennedy said. “It’s a good structure, and they had a vision for what it could become, and in short order they’ve turned it into that vision.”

The latest addition in the project is a new sports bar called “Game On!” with an open, airy décor. It’s situated in the space previously occupied by Gilley’s, a western-themed nightclub developed under former owner Global Gaming and Hospitality, which acquired the twin 29-story tower complex from Ascuaga in 2013 and then sold the resort to Marnell Gaming in 2016.

“We could’ve continued with Gilley’s, but this was a new way to showcase something a little different and revitalize the space,” Kennedy said. “The intention was to make it a broad appeal and the sports market is something everyone is familiar with.”

