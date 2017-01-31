Airbnb, Tahoe affordable housing topics rescheduled for Feb. 14 meeting | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The state of affordable housing at Truckee and North Lake Tahoe will be the focus of the Feb. 14 Good Morning Truckee meeting.

This topic was originally scheduled for the Jan. 10 Good Morning Truckee, but snow storms led to that meeting being canceled.

According to a news release from the Truckee Donner Chamber of Commerce, Stacy Caldwell, CEO of the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, will share highlights of the organization’s 2016 Regional Housing Study at the Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting, set for 7-8:30 a.m. at Truckee Tahoe Airport.

“In a related topic, the short-term rental and house-sharing has grown rapidly in recent years,” according to the chamber’s press release. “This has created challenges such as ensuring these rentals are paying their Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), in addition to creating nuisances in neighborhoods and taking much-needed housing off the market.”

Ulrik Binzer, CEO and Founder of the company Host Compliance, will discuss those challenges at the Feb. 14 meeting.

Binzer will reportedly talk about what the company discovered in Truckee — about 460 short-term rentals within town limits are not paying TOT — and compare the information to other communities Host Compliance is working with.

A third speaker will be Hirsh Jain, Senior Manager for Global Public Policy for Airbnb. He will provide an overview of what Airbnb does, the growth in the company and industry, Airbnb’s role in the growing shared economy, and where the industry and Airbnb are headed, among other topics.

Good Morning Truckee is open to the public and is held the second Tuesday of every month. Ticket price for general public is $12 ($10 for chamber members) and includes a continental breakfast and raffle ticket.

For information, contact the chamber at 530-587-8808 or e-mail info@truckee.com.