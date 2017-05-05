BevMo! liquor store could be on tap for Truckee | SierraSun.com

BevMo! has submitted an application for a development permit to the town of Truckee

According to town documents, the alcohol retail company is seeking to develop the property at 11160 Donner Pass Road in Truckee, across the street from Safeway and Panda Express.

"While their application is complete, the town has found that the design is not appropriate for the town of Truckee," said Truckee Assistant Planner Kirk Skierski.

He said that it's uncertain at this time when the project will go to a public hearing, because the town is waiting on BevMo! to submit a revised plan.

"There were a few things in their proposal that weren't consistent with the development code," Skierski said.

He said that the project must adhere to design standards set forth in the development code, which is intended help the town maintain a certain aesthetic.

Things like landscaping, for instance, must be done a certain way to ensure that storefronts don't look out of place in the community.

But some residents feel that regardless of landscaping and what materials are used, a BevMo! still wouldn't fit.

A Change.org petition has been established online, and is titled "Keep BevMo out of Truckee."

"A few individuals have requested that we deny the permit because it is a BevMo!," Skierski said.

Between 12 and 15 comments on the proposal have been received from community members so far, he said.

"We can't deny big box developers," Skierski said. "If they were to build here they'd have to use our design standards. Any business whether it's a big box or not are going to be held to those standards."

He said that because the land is zoned for retail, a BevMo! constitutes an "allowed use" for the space.

"I would like to also point out that the Town cannot discriminate against specific businesses," Skierski said in an email.

"The Town has identified that it would like to maintain its small town character and prevent big box stores from developing their standard strip mall/large box retail buildings, which is accomplished by limiting the size of a single retail building to 40,000 square feet and implementing strict design standards. The proposed retail store is an allowed use in that location, and we essentially review the project as if we did not know the business name – only the use."

Amanda Rhoades is a news, environment and business reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at arhoades@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2653. Follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @akrhoades.