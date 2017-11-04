Caron appointed to Nevada State Contractors Board

Gov. Brian Sandoval has appointed Melissa Caron of A.M. Smith Electric in Carson City to the Nevada State Contractors Board.

He also reappointed Guy Wells, Margaret Cavin and board Chairman Jan Leggett to three-year terms effective immediately.

Caron is also a member of Western Nevada College's Construction Pathways program as well as the Northern Nevada International Code Council technical committee.

Finally, she serves as president of the Nevada Builders Alliance.