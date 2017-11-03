Chamber Awards dinner celebrates Truckee business

The Ritz-Carlton hosted the 64th annual awards dinner and auction for the Truckee Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Oct. 20, which celebrated Truckee businesses and the individuals who run those operations.

"This is the one night when the business community comes together to celebrate Truckee… honor and recognize individuals and businesses that are living the big life and making significant contributions to continue taking Truckee to new heights," said Chamber President and CEO Lynn Saunders.

"It is an important night for the Chamber as it is our primary fundraiser that allows us to continue to bring new, fresh and innovative programs to the business community to help create economic prosperity."

Master of Ceremonies for the event was Jim Simon, a local Truckee attorney. Saunders and Pam Hobday, Chair of the Chamber board, also gave opening remarks.

"Take a look at the businesses around you," said Hobday during her speech. "Isn't it amazing that we have so many startups that have decided to choose Truckee as their home base, or to continue their business and strategic positioning and grow businesses here."

Awards included Small Business of the Year (1-10 employees), which was given to Quality Automotive & Smog, and Small Business of the Year (11-49 employees), which was won by Molsby & Bordner – MOBO Law.

The Large Business of the Year was given to Northstar California, while the New Business of the Year went to Old Town Tap.

The Revitalization award was presented to Dave Wilderotter of Tahoe Dave's Skis and Boards.

The Hospitality award was given to Paul Spencer of the Truckee Fire Protection District.

Excellence in Government was awarded to the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, while Nonprofit Organization of the Year was won by Project MANA.

There was a standing ovation for a Special Recognition award to 13-year-old Johan Sotelo, recognizing his exemplary volunteer service and work ethic from many Truckee organizations.

Finally, Andy and Alicia Barr accepted the Volunteer of the Year award simply by stating, "I love Truckee!"

Both a live and silent auction was malso held to help raise money to support the chamber of commerce. Content of the live auction included exclusive prizes, such as a ski California gold pass and a two-night stay at the Ritz Carlton of San Francisco.

