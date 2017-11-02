Discussion tabled on Parasol lease modification
November 2, 2017
While many Incline Village residents were eager to discuss a lease modification proposal from Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, a report vital to the discussion failed to make it to a meeting that was expected to bring some clairty to the issue.
The documents in question were a preliminary title report regarding a modification to the lease agreement between Parasol and the Incline Village General Imrovement District (IVGID)
Megan Fogarty of Holland and Hart LLC was unable to attend the board of trustees meeting, of which she was to bring a preliminary title report regarding modification to the lease.
"Without that report, there isn't much to move the conversation forward," informed Kendra Wong, chairwoman of the board.
The board voted that the ethics law announcement that was previously on agendas was to be removed from future agendas after public disagreement on the verbage.
The board voted that the ethics law announcement that was previously on agendas was to be removed from future agendas after public disagreement on the verbage.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
Trending Sitewide
- Alleged booze bandit steals $15K in high-end wine from Raley’s in Incline Village
- Daylight Saving Time 2017: When does the time change?
- Truckee named No. 1 coolest ski town in North America
- Haunted tours in downtown Truckee offer history and ghost tales (video)
- Tech billionaire to purchase Cal Neva Resort & Casino