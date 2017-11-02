Discussion tabled on Parasol lease modification

While many Incline Village residents were eager to discuss a lease modification proposal from Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation on Wednesday, Oct. 25, a report vital to the discussion failed to make it to a meeting that was expected to bring some clairty to the issue.

The documents in question were a preliminary title report regarding a modification to the lease agreement between Parasol and the Incline Village General Imrovement District (IVGID)

Megan Fogarty of Holland and Hart LLC was unable to attend the board of trustees meeting, of which she was to bring a preliminary title report regarding modification to the lease.

"Without that report, there isn't much to move the conversation forward," informed Kendra Wong, chairwoman of the board.

The board voted that the ethics law announcement that was previously on agendas was to be removed from future agendas after public disagreement on the verbage.

The board voted that the ethics law announcement that was previously on agendas was to be removed from future agendas after public disagreement on the verbage.