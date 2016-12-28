Drink Tahoe Brew: Alibi Ale Works to open second location in Truckee | SierraSun.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Following the recent celebration of the second anniversary of its Incline Village brewery, Alibi Ale Works has announced it will open a second location near downtown Truckee in spring 2017.

The brewery plans to take over the 3,500-square-foot space at 10069 Bridge St. that used to house a CrossFit gym and a Bank of the West,

Alibi owners Kevin Drake, a Kings Beach resident, and Rich Romo, an Incline Village native, said they are hard at work converting the space into a family friendly taproom.

Based on the success of the Incline Village location, Alibi has been looking to open a second taproom in the Reno/Tahoe area, Drake said.

“I lived in Truckee years ago when downtown was really quiet, and it’s come to life in the past few years. So much is happening downtown, even outside of Truckee Thursdays. It’s really exciting to be opening up an Alibi there.”Kevin DrakeCo-owner, Alibi Ale Works

He and Romo looked at locations in Reno, Kings Beach and Tahoe’s South Shore, but the Bridge Street spot in Truckee is ideal for its size, parking and proximity to downtown.

Officially signing the lease mid-December, Alibi’s owners are prepping for the remodel, and in the process are submitting permits and plans.

“It’s a blank slate — we’re building a bar, a kitchen, cooler, putting in a stage, bringing in furniture, tables, art, speakers and remodeling the bathrooms,” said Drake. “We’re building it from the ground up.”

Drake said he and Romo like the Truckee building because its 28-spot private parking lot is viewed as an important asset among downtown Truckee’s paid parking.

“We like that it’s not on the main strip, but that it has good exposure, that you can see it from the corner of Moody’s and Bar of America,” Drake said. “Every third business on the strip is a place to get a beer — there’s no shortage of places to drink in Truckee — but we think we have unique offerings and beer made with local water.”

Drake said that they want to create an inviting, family friendly environment with long tables to spark conversation and a place where strangers become friends.

A key focus for Truckee’s Alibi will be hosting live music a few nights a week, where musicians can play on a specially designed stage. Sound-barrier-designed acoustic panels with integrated artwork will also help even out the noise.

Along with beer, Alibi will also have a limited menu through its kitchen aimed at serving creative snack food.

“The biggest issues we hear about the Incline Village Alibi is regarding not having enough bathrooms, parking, food, it not being family friendly and the acoustics,” said Drake. “So we are being proactive in integrating all of that into the new Truckee location.”

Drake and Romo opened the Incline location at 204 E. Enterprise St. in 2014, and are now serving as many as 12 to 15 beers, along with wine and nonalcoholic beverages on tap.

When asked about rumors about possibly opening a third Alibi location in Reno, Drake said it is definitely on the list of possible locations when the business is ready to continue expansion, but nothing is in the works right now.

“Our intention is to have one more taproom in this area. Reno is definitely on the list of possible locations, but we are not strategizing on anything right now,” he said. “We would be a couple of years out on that; right now, we don’t have the capital or bandwidth to open anything in Reno.

“When we were looking at Truckee, offers came to us in Reno and South Lake Tahoe, too. Reno would be easier and cheaper, but right now we want to be closer to home.”

Alibi is targeting an April 1 opening for the new Truckee location, which Drake said is an aggressive but realistic goal.