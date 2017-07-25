Fashion, Tahoe style | SierraSun.com

Shedding the heavy, dark knits of winter for breezy, bright summer garb evokes a glorious, refreshing freedom.

And what is Tahoe, if not freedom? Freedom to explore. Freedom to lounge. Freedom to breathe deeply and move a bit slower in Tahoe Time.

While Tahoe has its own pace, it also has its own take on fashion — more casual and often influenced by designer resort lines. The styles this season are charmingly retro with a present-day twist: oversized floral patterns, exposing cutouts and embellished shoulders.

Here are five summer fashion trends to incorporate into your Lake Tahoe wardrobe and where to find them across the region.

Trend 1: Big Florals

While designers such as Michael Kors and Balenciaga showed practically neon head-to-toe florals in their spring lines, shops around Lake Tahoe are interpreting this flowery trend in a more organic way.

At Mo, Jo & Zoe in Truckee, shoppers can find sweet dresses and tops covered in a bouquet of vines and buds.

Other shops are also displaying this bloomy trend.

"I am selling a lot of floral again, and a lot of dresses," said Jamie Kuckenmeister, owner of The Niche in Truckee.

Trend 2: Stripes

Like florals, stripes on the runway were big and bold in swaths of primary colors from Proenza Schouler and Chloé. To wear this trend in Tahoe, take a more mellow approach and look for muted tones.

"Stripes always sell and the new ones are very flattering," said Barbara Parina, owner of Sidestreet Boutique in South Lake Tahoe. "They look great with capris and shorts."

Trend 3: Shoulder Details

Shoulders received a lot of attention this season — off the shoulder shirts and dresses, jackets with rounded shoulders or one-shouldered wonders.

"The shoulder details are really big, it goes beyond the shoulder to slits," Kuckenmeister sad.

To Tahoeize this trend, look for dresses and tops that gracefully cascade off the arms.

Trend 4: Cutouts and straps

Show off some skin (but not too much) with strappy shirts and strategically-placed cutouts and channel some Alexander McQueen this season.

"I'm seeing lots of neck details and lots of straps in the front and in the back," Kuckenmeister said.

Trend 5: Embroidery

To invest in some pieces that will carry over well from summer to fall, look for clothing with heavy embroidery.

"There is light influence this summer, and it is going to get stronger this fall," said Melinda Brown, co-owner of Mo, Jo & Zoe in Truckee.

Where to Buy:

The Niche

11260 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

shoptheniche.com | 530-587-3100

Mo, Jo & Zoe

10122 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

shop.mojozoe.com | 530-587-3495

Sidestreet Boutique

4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. No. 19, South Lake Tahoe

sidestreetboutique.com | 530-544-3315