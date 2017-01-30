Feb. 16 workshop in Truckee focuses on contract law | SierraSun.com

Businesses around the world are moving to more flexible employment methods. Cloud computing is a driving force behind this change, and it is benefiting a particular type of worker – the contractor.

While there are advantages to employers and contractors to this arrangement, there is also a lot to think about before hiring, or becoming an independent contractor.

Employers and independent contractors should also be aware of contract basics and various means of resolving disputes.

The Feb. 16 Knowledge Bites session will focus on key topics such as: contracts basics; employee vs. independent contractor; covenants not to compete; small claims court basics; and more.

Mark L. Lasser, Managing Attorney of the Lasser Law Office, will lead the presenation. Lasser has over 20 years of legal experience in both Truckee/Tahoe and the Bay Area, including civil litigation, class actions, business counseling and startup assistance.

The Knowledge Bites series is presented by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Sierra Business Council’s Small Business Development Center.

The Feb. 16 event is from 8:30-10 a.m. at Truckee Tahoe Airport, 10356 Truckee Airport Road. Costs to attend vary. Registration can be done at Truckee.com under events. Space is limited.