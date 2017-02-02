Lake Tahoe resort officially opens ski-in, ski-out coworking space | SierraSun.com

Lake Tahoe resort officially opens ski-in, ski-out coworking space
February 2, 2017
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Mountain Lab held its grand opening on Monday, Jan. 30, for the company’s coworking space atop Heavenly Mountain Resort.
The event was open to members of the community and featured a ribbon cutting ceremony above a cloud-covered Lake Tahoe just outside the ski-in, ski-out office.
Mountain Lab owners Bernard and Cristi Creegan and David and Jamie Orr partnered with Vail Resorts to open the space this December. Located in the Lakeview Lodge at the top of the California Tram, the new location features 16 desks, lockers for stashing laptops, and high-speed internet.
For more information on Tahoe Mountain Lab’s new location, visit http://www.tahoemountainlab.com.
