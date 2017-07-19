Market Beat: Beverage industry stocks post impressive gains | SierraSun.com

Market Beat: Beverage industry stocks post impressive gains
July 19, 2017
.
Globally, liquor consumption has been falling in the last few years, but that trend is expected to reverse in the near future. According to IWSR, in 2016 beer consumption was down 1.8 percent, wine consumption dropped by 0.5 percent, while liquor consumption rose by 0.3 percent. Vodka consumption fell by 4.3 percent, while tequila consumption rose 5.2 percent and gin consumption increased 3.7 percent.
