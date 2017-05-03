Nevada County economic summit on tap | SierraSun.com

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council has released an updated roster of event sponsors and other highlights of its 2017 Economic Development Summit.

The event, called "Reaching Common Goals," will take place from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on May 18 at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

A separate VIP Dinner follows the event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

For tickets and more information visit: The Center for the Arts. To secure a sponsorship, showcase your business or to find out more information about sponsoring the Summit or VIP Dinner, call the ERC office at 530-274-8455.

CONFIRMED SPONSORS

Title Sponsors: Owens Estate and Wealth Strategies Group and the city of Grass Valley/BaseCamp Grass Valley;

VIP Sponsors: Sierra College, PG&E, Tri Counties Bank, and Winding Road Imagery;

Gold Sponsors: The Union, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Telestream, Comcast and the Center for the Arts; and

Program Sponsors: API Marketing, Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, Grande Wood Designs

Supporting Sponsors: Cookson & Bowman, Cranmer Engineering Inc., Lucchesi Winery, Quorum Technologies, Inc., A One Bookkeeping & Tax Services.

VIGNETTES

In addition to the summit's keynote presentation by Dr. Christopher Thornberg of Beacon Economics, and a presentation of the details of the ERC's new three-year strategic plan, the summit will feature a series of vignettes by local innovative businesses.

Those include BrewBilt, Traitware and Autometrix, and leaders of the new Nevada County Tech Connection. In addition, Truckee resident Amy Westervelt, a contributing writer to The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian UK and other publications, will moderate a "Community Conversation" panel during the VIP dinner that will feature dialog about the four top priority areas the ERC has identified for its three-year Strategic Plan.

'CAN'T MISS' EVENT

"This is the once-a-year 'can't miss' event for business, civic, technology, education and other community stakeholders in the region that will provide vital information regarding the state of our economy and the future of our community," said ERC Executive Director Jon Gregory.

"Our ERC Special Events Task Force for the summit — co-chaired by Danielle Scallin and Sara Christiansen of Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley, Steve Reynolds with APi-marketing, and Mary Jean (MJ) Heltsley, marketing contributor — has put together a compelling program of impressive speakers and practical information relevant to anyone who lives, works or owns a business in Nevada County."

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Dr. Christopher Thornberg is founding partner of Beacon Economics LLC, and widely considered to be one of the nation's leading economists. He is also the director of the Center for Economic Forecasting and Development at the UC Riverside School of Business Administration.

An expert in economic forecasting, regional economics, labor markets, economic policy, and industry and real estate analysis, he was one of the earliest and most adamant predictors of the sub-prime mortgage collapse and of the global economic recession that followed.

A well-known commentator, Thornberg has appeared on CNN and NPR and is regularly quoted in major national dailies including the Wall Street Journal and New York Times. In 2015, Thornberg was named to California State Treasurer John Chiang's Council of Economic Advisors.

He also serves on the advisory boards of Paulson & Co. Inc., one of Wall Street's leading hedge funds, and of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Southern California's largest not-for-profit business federation.

Thornberg holds a Ph.D. in business economics from the Anderson School at UCLA, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.