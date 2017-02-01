New Hyatt Lake Tahoe general manager comes from Beaver Creek | SierraSun.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The­ Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort announced this week the appointment of Robert Purdy as the property’s new general manager.

Purdy brings 31 years of hospitality experience with an extensive background in sales, marketing and operations. Purdy most recently served as general manager at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa in Colorado.

“I am thrilled to join the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe family,” says Purdy. “The resort and the area’s recreational offerings are second to none, and I look forward to working with the fantastic hotel team here to promote our unique Lake Tahoe hospitality to even more leisure and group travelers in 2017 and beyond.”

Purdy replaces Fred Findlen, who is moving on to be General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Maui in Hawaii.

Purdy began his career with Hyatt Hotels and Resorts as a corporate management trainee in 1985 at the Hyatt Regency Fort Worth.

Since, Purdy has held numerous sales positions in many locations throughout the United States, including the corporate office of Hyatt Hotels and Resorts. In 2010, he moved to Colorado to be GM of the Beaver Creek Hyatt.

Purdy is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology, where he earned a bachelor’s in Hotel and Restaurant Management.

This article was provided on behalf of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. Visit http://www.laketahoe.regency.hyatt.com to learn more.