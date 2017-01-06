North Tahoe casino win decreases, South Shore up in November | SierraSun.com

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s non-restricted casinos had a weak November, as total win decreased 1.5 percent by about $14 million to $930.4 million.

Statewide, the culprit was Baccarat, which raked in just $84.8 million in November. That’s 22.5 percent less than the same month of 2015.

By contrast, blackjack, craps and roulette were all up compared to a year ago.

Overall, statewide game and table win was off by 6.5 percent at $325.2 million.

Slot win was up 1.47 percent but that wasn’t enough to pull the monthly total back into the black. Total slot win was $605.2 million.

The overall decrease was in sharp contract to October’s numbers when casino win increased 11.1 percent over the same month of 2015.

Douglas County’s Lake Tahoe resorts at Stateline reported a 12.58 percent overall increase to $15.98 million.

Since table games win fell 15.88 percent to $4.2 million, slot play carried the load with a 38 percent increase to more than $11.7 million in win.

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay didn’t fare so well in November, suffering a 10.98 percent decrease in win to a hair more than $1.56 million.

Even though the vast majority of North Shore play comes from slots, a 1.4 percent increase in slot win couldn’t offset the 36.99 percent decrease in Game and Table win. Slot win accounted for $1.2 million and table games just $357,000 of the total.

Overall, Washoe County reported $62 million in win, a 1.1 percent increase. Reno was up 2.8 percent to $45.7 million of that and Sparks up 5 percent to $10.2 million.

The Carson Valley area, which includes Carson City, along with valley portions of Douglas County, reported an increase, albeit by just 1.24 percent. That’s Carson’s third consecutive increase.

The $7.8 million in win in November pulls the Carson Valley area into the black for the first time in a year, up overall by a half percent.

In Carson, game and table win was off 47 percent to just $291,000. But table games are only a small percentage of the area’s gaming win. Slot play increased 4.9 percent to just more than $7.5 million,, bringing total gaming win to $7.82 million.

Primarily because of Baccarat, the Las Vegas Strip was down 3.48 percent to $516.99 million and the county as a whole off 2 percent to $811.1 million.