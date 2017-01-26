Q-and-A with Northstar California’s new leader, Nadia Guerriero | SierraSun.com

Visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com to learn more about the resort and its offerings for the 2016-17 ski season.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Nadia Guerriero has held several positions at Northstar California before she was appointed in December to the role of vice president/general manager.

From director of events and conference services to director of base area operations, she has played an integral role in Northstar’s village and event offerings for the past nine years — but that’s not where her story begins.

Her passion for snow came first, fueling what has become a lifelong career. Guerriero first learned to cross-country ski, then moved to downhill and now both snowboards and skis.

“Before Northstar, I worked with two action sport athlete agencies representing athletes across the board,” she said of her agency experience spanning skate, snowboard, ski, freestyle motocross and surfing. “That was 10 years prior to joining Northstar, and I got to travel to a lot of different resorts for winter sport events.”

Her past work with the likes of Picabo Street, Tanner Hall, CR Johnson and Jonny Mosley “gave me a guest perspective of what it’s like to come to a resort you’ve never been to and navigate that experience,” she said. “It strengthened my passion for this industry and gave me guest experience to keep in mind.”

This, without a doubt, is one of Guerriero’s key attributes in running the resort.

Throughout her years at Northstar, she said she was more focused on the base area experience.

“I’d experience the mountain as much as I could then, but now I get to get out there as many times a week as my schedule allows,” Guerriero said.

Her new role requires her to have a firsthand look at Northstar’s snowy product, which this season she is especially excited about.

“So that’s the best part, more skiing and snowboarding and more time on the hill,” she said.

North Lake Tahoe has seen several heavy storms to-date, a promising outlook of things to come this spring.

“It already is an epic year,” Guerriero said. “We’ve gotten so much snow we’re well positioned for the rest of the season. And it’s going to keep snowing – which is awesome.”

Guerriero, who also enjoys practicing yoga, clean eating and mindfulness, said she is thrilled for this new chapter in her career, which brings her experience with both athletes and guests full-circle.

We caught up with Guerriero recently for a fun lightning round of questions for you to get to know this phenomenal businesswoman, mother and wife on a more personal level:

Q-and-A

Q: Skiing or Snowboarding?

A: (After several moments of strong, internal debate) “I don’t know, that’s really tough. Can I say both? BOTH!”

Q: What is your No. 1 must-have while skiing or riding?

A: “Mittens!”

Q: What is your favorite dish, on-mountain?

A: “Ooh, that Asian Fusion bowl station in The Zephyr Lodge.”

Q: …And the perfect après cocktail?

A: “A really delicious glass of Pinot Noir.”

Q: What’s your favorite run (at Northstar)?

A: “The Woods.”

Q: What’s your top non-skiing activity?

A: “Yoga!”

Q: Best not-to-miss event this season at Northstar?

A: “Mountain Table Dinner!”

Q: Describe to us your ideal day off.

A: “I would start with a yoga class at Tahoe Yoga and Wellness, followed by a triple vanilla latte, absolutely … And then a massage at the Tahoe Spa and Wellness, followed by a late lunch at Manzanita in The Ritz-Carlton.”

Sounds good to us!

Cassandra Walker is a features and entertainment reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at cwalker@sierrasun.com, 530-550-2654 or @snow1cass.