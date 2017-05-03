Raley’s moving forward with Truckee store | SierraSun.com

The grocery store business is going to get more competitive in the years head, as Raley's announced on Monday, May 1, that is opening a flagship store in Truckee.

"Raley's is moving forward developing our store in Truckee; we are excited to provide the community with an innovative food shopping experience," said Raley's President and CEO Keith Knopf in a statement.

"Truckee represents an important addition for Raley's strategic growth plan designed to deliver on our vision of infusing life with health and happiness."

The announcement comes on the heels of a real estate deal by JMA Ventures LLC, which acquired a property at Joerger Ranch at the intersection of Highway 267 and Soaring Way. The property is adjacent to Truckee Tahoe Airport.

A 35,000-square-foot Raley's supermarket is going to anchor a 16-acre, mixed-use commercial center that will be developed in multiple phases.

"We are very excited to hit this important milestone as we bring this new development to life," said JMA Ventures LLC Todd Chapman.

"We are confident that this mixed-use project will help to enhance and revitalize the retail shopping experience in the region."

The phase of construction that includes the Raley's supermarket also calls for an additional 20,000 to 24,000 square feet of specialty retail. Ariel Fox and Hilary Parker of Retail West Inc. will handle leasing for the new center.

Raley's Director of Public Relations and Public Affairs Chelsea Minor said the plans call for the supermarket to open in the latter half of 2018.

"Truckee is an important component to our strategic long-term plan," she said in a phone interview on May 1.

The future supermarket will feature increased amenities and an expanded food service department, including restaurant-quality, grab-and-go options. Store décor will reflect the rustic mountain appeal native to the region.

The announcement also comes nearly a year after Raley's disclosed in June 2016 that it planned to build at Joerger Ranch.

"We felt like we needed to continue to show the progress," said Minor, who added the company is moving ahead with the planning process.

Raley's is a privately owned, family run supermarket chain based in Sacramento. The company, founded in 1935, operates 121 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley's, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, and Food Source.

