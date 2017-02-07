Record $138.48 million bet in Nevada sports books on Super Bowl | SierraSun.com

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The New England Patriots’ 34-28 overtime Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday won Nevada sports books $10.9 million.

Sports fans bet a record $138.48 million on Super Bowl 51, the most ever for America’s biggest sporting event and almost $6 million more than last year, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The total win percentage was 7.9 percent.

According to the Associated Press, things could have been worse for the state’s 196 sports books had New England not scored a touchdown on its first possession in overtime.

A record would have been set if the Patriots had kicked a field goal to win in overtime at 31-28, Pregame.com founder RJ Bell said in statement.

That score would have ended with no winners or losers on both the final betting line (Pats favored by 3 points) and total over/under (59).

“That would have resulted in the most bets in Vegas history being refunded,” Bell told the AP.

Bettors also won big Sunday on several proposition bets — wagers offered on unique and various cases — including on whether the game would go into overtime. That bet paid 7-1.

Sunday’s $10.9 million win was the third highest in a decade for Nevada’s books. Seattle’s 2014 drubbing of Denver resulted in the biggest win of $19.67 million, followed by the 2016 defeat of Carolina by Denver with $13.3 million.

This year marked a decade since the last time the sports books lost money on a Super Bowl, when the New York Giants defeated New England in 2008, costing the books $2.5 million.