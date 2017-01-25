Social Media Savvy: 7 time-saving tools for social media management | SierraSun.com

Social media is a necessary, yet time-consuming activity for marketers. Learn how you can save hours each day with the use of specific tools.

Although I’m not a big fan of too many tools or automating social media, some tools will save your hours each day.

Experiment with the tools below and see if you can cut an hour or two from your day. Social media managers spend hours scheduling and curating content, running reports, conducting brand reputation management, or striving to reach more people with engaging content.

Having the right tools at your disposal will make a huge difference in your day. Here are seven to check out that will make your life easier:

1. SocialOomph — http://www.socialoomph.com

Automate certain updates to your social networks. I’m not a big fan of automation, but if you have evergreen content you may want to send it out more than once. SocialOomph makes it easy.

Why we like it: Save time.

2. Mention — en.mention.net

Mention is an excellent online listening tool. It allows you to check the entire web in minutes (sources include: Web, Facebook, Twitter, News, Blogs, Videos, Forums and Images).

You can track keywords related to you, your brands, your companies or your competitors. You can include similar spelling keywords or exclude keywords that are not related to your search.

You can collaborate with other team members and assign tasks or mentions for follow up. It also comes with nice analytics built into it.

Why we like it: Simple brand reputation monitoring and engagement.

3. PostPlanner — http://www.postplanner.com

Get results with your Facebook posts. Post smarter, more engaging content in less time. Manage all your pages and groups from one place in Facebook.

Why we like it: Save time, create more engaging content on Facebook, and learn even more from their awesome blog.

4. Google Analytics

A free tool that every website needs to have to allow for easy monitoring of traffic, including social traffic. Create goals and conversions and track where your revenue is coming from.

Why we like it: Free and powerful analytics and tracking so you can show the ROI from your social media marketing efforts.

5. CoSchedule

Keep your editorial calendar and content in one place. CoSchedule integrates with WordPress and all main social networks. Once you create a blog post, you can easily create a social media campaign from CoSchedule. It comes with nice analytics.

Finally, you can have all your marketing calendar in one place. This is one of my favorite tools out there.

Why we like it: Save time and share awesome content with your networks without inundating them all at once. Schedule your posts ahead of time and collaborate with other team members.

6. Pocket — getpocket.com

A fantastic and easy way to save articles you run across on all your devices into one place for easy access. It helps keep your organized with tags.

Now you can share your articles with another team member. You can go back to your content if you need to or mark articles as read. You can always come back and share the articles to your social networks. Pocket even connects with Buffer.

Why we like it: Keeps you organized, minimizes distractions, saves you time.

7. Likealyzer — likealyzer.com

A free tool that scores your Facebook page and gives you specific actionable items on what you can do to improve your Facebook Marketing.

Why we like it: It’s free and can be used as a benchmark.

Milena Regos is a marketer, consultant and creator of the Simple Marketing Blueprint online marketing course for busy professionals. For more info, visit http://www.milenaregos.com.