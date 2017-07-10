Tahoe Bear Box Co. offers secure waste management | SierraSun.com

The Tahoe Bear Box Co. is proud to announce the release of their new price point line — The Economy Series. This series was developed for the demand of a superior quality, functional, bear resistant garbage receptacle, installed for under a thousand dollars.

The Economy Series is the newest and second most popular product in our residential line. These models come in a 1- and 2-, and 30-gallon can capacity sizes. This series offers the same level of security, material, latching mechanism, powder coating and Life Time Warranty that is on all Tahoe Bear Box Co products.

These units are the highest quality, most function able, affordable units on the market. Great for single-family homes, multifamily rental units, office buildings, anywhere there is a demand for secure waste management.

For information on all of Tahoe Bear Box's residential and commercial units visit http://www.bearbox.org/.