Tahoe Donner’s SnowTech, Waltman Construction announce merger | SierraSun.com

Last week, SnowTech Inc. and Waltman Construction announced a merger to form a new company called Elements Mountain Co.

The company will provide service to current SnowTech and Waltman Construction customers in Tahoe Donner, “with a focus on reliably delivering essential mountain services with professionalism and value,” according to a news release.

“Waltman has been servicing Tahoe Donner for 38 years, and I personally see this merger as an opportunity to provide an unprecedented service and deliver greater ease of mind to our customers,” Jaime Legare, partner of Elements Mountain Co. and former Waltman Construction owner, said in the news release.

The company will host a series of open house events on Feb. 15, 18 and 25, all from 3-6 p.m., at its main offices at 17356 Northwoods Blvd. in Tahoe Donner.

Residents can speak with company officials, check out snow removal equipment and learn more.

“Like most snow removal companies, SnowTech and Waltman are both faced with aging equipment that can lead to future performance issues,” added Matt Warren, partner of Elements Mountain Co. and former SnowTech owner, in the news release. “This merger allows us to pull together stronger resources to deliver more exceptional service, as well as upgrade our aging fleet to bring more technologically-advanced equipment to our customers.”

Residents can visit http://www.elementsmtn.co to learn more about the merger.