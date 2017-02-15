Tahoe-Truckee businesses, nonprofits rebuilding after winter storms | SierraSun.com

We want to hear your story: Has your business or home experienced major damage from the storms? Let us know by emailing editor@sierrasun.com .

TAHOE-TRUCKEE, Calif. — This year’s gorgeous winter wonderland has also come with high winds and plenty of water, making for toppled trees, washed-out roadways and, unfortunately, structural damage around the lake.

Some North Tahoe-Truckee businesses and organizations are closing for remodelling, while others are accepting donations to repair building damage.

Jake’s On The Lake in Tahoe City is one of North Tahoe’s famed lakefront restaurants, boasting gorgeous views, fresh dishes inspired by Californian and Hawaiian flavors and its signature “mountain aloha” hospitality.

A small, leaking crack in the wall caused restaurant officials to close shop on a Saturday in the first week of January as a safety precaution. The next day, the crack had broken free.

“It was an absolute rainstorm inside of the restaurant,” said Jeff Hill, general manager of Jake’s On The Lake. “It is unfortunate, but something we will just have to work through.”

The restaurant is taking the opportunity to look on the bright side, and use this time to make restorations to the building, culminating in a grand reopening celebration in late April or early May.

“We celebrate our 39th year in business this June,” Hill said. “This is not how Jake’s story will end — we’re upgrading ourselves and will be set for the next 39 years.”

As for current restaurant employees, Hill add that “we have good coverage and are doing everything in our power to take care of all of the people affected.”

Meanwhile, the nonprofit KidZone Museum in Truckee is facing similar damage concerns.

KidZone ensures a far-reaching impact by making fun, educational activities also available to low-income families through sponsorship of children’s admission fees and even a complimentary bus shuttling visitors from Kings Beach.

“The museum has been around for over 24 years because families put it together,” said Carol Meagher, KidZone Executive Director. “It’s a great place to meet and connect with other families.”

KidZone’s temporary outdoor tent structure, which it’s occupied since 2002 at 11711 Donner Pass Road, was heavily damaged during the recent storm systems.

While the museum as of this week is open and safe to use, per the town of Truckee and Truckee Fire Protection District, crews are working on temporary repairs to reinforce the structure through upcoming storms.

Still, there is no telling of whether repairs will last, considering the tent is not a permanent structure.

As such, the KidZone board and staff is working to raise $100,000 in funding, enabling them to repair the tent and expedite a campaign for a permanent space, Meagher said.

“We’ve been raising more money, which is really great,” she said. “We’re looking to find what the best solution is, whether we can repair the tent, but what we really need is a new, permanent home.”

As of midday Tuesday, more than $18,000 had been raised, according to the online “crowdrise” campaign.

The museum provides educational programming and exhibits for kids on various topics including art, nature and exploration, science, indoor and outdoor play and has grown to serve 23,000 visitors a year.

According to previous reports, the museum since late 2015 has sought community support and funding partners for a new location by way of a $5 million fundraising campaign.

“This is a really wonderful place, especially in the winter,” Meagher said this week. “And these families need a place to go with their young children, especially during the wintertime.”

