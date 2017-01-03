Tahoe-Truckee Market Beat: 2016 — year in review | SierraSun.com

Tahoe-Truckee Market Beat: 2016 — year in review
January 3, 2017
The year 2016 was a pretty good one for stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed at 2,238.83 and was up +9.54% for the year, which was more than double its average annual return of +4.67% for the last ten years and below its five year average annual return of +12.23%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained +13.42% and has flirted with the 20,000 threshold several times. Hopefully we’ll see the 20,000 level soon.
The Dow has had a five year average annual return of +10.10% and a ten year average of +4.72%. The Dow closed the year at 19,62.60. 2016 was the best year for the Dow in the last three years.
The NASDAQ Composite grew by +7.50%, below both its five and ten year average of +15.62% and +8.34% respectively.
The best performing sectors of the market were Energy with a +23.7% return and Financials with a gain of + 20.1%.
The worst performing sector was Healthcare, with a loss of minus -4.4%. The Healthcare sector was the only one that had a negative return for the year. The new Real Estate sector barely eked out a positive return with a tiny gain of +0.01%.
Gold gained just over +8% and closed at $1,152 per ounce, which wasn’t too bad a gain; however it did close well below its high for the year of $1,387.10.
Oil gained +45.3% and closed at $53.89 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude. Oil hit a low of $35.10 during the year.
It wasn’t a very good year for bonds as interest rates rose last year. The S&P U.S. Aggregate Bond Index had a total return of +2.33%.
The yield on the benchmark ten year Treasury bond finished the year at 2.45%. It was as low as 1.32% during the month of June and the yield topped out at 2.64% in December during the post election bond sell off.
It was also a strong year for the U.S. Dollar relative to other currencies; the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained +4.0%.
Globally, Brazil had the best performing stock market, the Brazil Bovespa gained +68.9%. Russia was second, the Russia MICEX Index climbed +51.0% over the year.
It will be interesting to see what 2017 has in store for the markets. Expectations seem to be fairly high. I hope that all of you have a great year ahead.
Kenneth Roberts is a Truckee-based Registered Investment Advisor. Information is at his blog at http://www.sellacalloption.com or 775-657-8065. The mention of securities should not be considered an offer to sell or solicitation to buy investments mentioned. Consult your investment professional to understand the risks and/or how the purchase or sale of these investments may be implemented to meet your investment goals. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Business
Trending Sitewide
- Lake Tahoe weather: Schools closed, 4 more feet of snow possible by Thursday
- Lake Tahoe man, 28, arrested after standoff with SWAT team
- 3 pets killed, Lake Tahoe family OK after New Year’s Eve house fire
- Lake Tahoe Home: Things to know when buying property at Tahoe
- Sierra Snapshots: December to remember at Lake Tahoe (photos)